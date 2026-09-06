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US envoys hold 'important' talks in first trip to Kyiv
World News
06-09-2026 | 12:00
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US envoys hold 'important' talks in first trip to Kyiv
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff said he and fellow emissary Jared Kushner held "important" talks Sunday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on ending the war with Russia -- but offered no sign of a breakthrough.
The envoys met with the Ukrainian leader on their first trip to Kyiv, a day after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.
Witkoff, President Donald Trump's business ally, and Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, have been to Moscow several times, but had never held talks in the Ukrainian capital -- hit by deadly Russian strikes for more than four years.
"We've had a very meaningful discussion, substantive, important, and we are very encouraged, and we look forward to continuing this as long as it takes," Witkoff said after the talks.
"Hopefully this trip has come out with some new ways to advance forward. I think we've learned a lot from the trip," Kushner said after the meeting with Zelensky.
Witkoff and Kushner travelled to the region hoping to revive the Trump administration's push for peace in Europe's worst conflict since World War II, after a summer of escalation.
Another round of talks in the presence of British, French and German representatives was still ongoing.
"We are grateful that the Europeans are with us today and that we are in such a coalition of countries," Zelensky said.
"Here we are all on the same side."
AFP
World News
United States
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Jared Kushner
Volodymyr Zelensky
Russia
Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
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