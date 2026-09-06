US envoys hold 'important' talks in first trip to Kyiv

World News
06-09-2026 | 12:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US envoys hold &#39;important&#39; talks in first trip to Kyiv
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US envoys hold 'important' talks in first trip to Kyiv

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff said he and fellow emissary Jared Kushner held "important" talks Sunday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on ending the war with Russia -- but offered no sign of a breakthrough.

The envoys met with the Ukrainian leader on their first trip to Kyiv, a day after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

Witkoff, President Donald Trump's business ally, and Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, have been to Moscow several times, but had never held talks in the Ukrainian capital -- hit by deadly Russian strikes for more than four years.

"We've had a very meaningful discussion, substantive, important, and we are very encouraged, and we look forward to continuing this as long as it takes," Witkoff said after the talks.

"Hopefully this trip has come out with some new ways to advance forward. I think we've learned a lot from the trip," Kushner said after the meeting with Zelensky.

Witkoff and Kushner travelled to the region hoping to revive the Trump administration's push for peace in Europe's worst conflict since World War II, after a summer of escalation.

Another round of talks in the presence of British, French and German representatives was still ongoing.

"We are grateful that the Europeans are with us today and that we are in such a coalition of countries," Zelensky said.

"Here we are all on the same side."

AFP

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Steve Witkoff

Jared Kushner

Volodymyr Zelensky

Russia

Ukraine

Vladimir Putin

LBCI Next
German far-right AfD landslide winner in eastern state vote: Exit polls
US military says it destroyed 3 Iranian oil tankers
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-08-24

Mediator Pakistan to hold talks in Iran on US 'economic D-Day'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-19

Iran says 'no urgency' to meet US envoys in Switzerland

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Iran FM says ending war in Lebanon 'most important issue' in US deal

LBCI
World News
2026-09-05

Putin orders halt in strikes on Kyiv for Trump envoys' visit: Kremlin

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:41

War looks likely to continue in winter: Zelensky

LBCI
World News
12:32

German far-right AfD landslide winner in eastern state vote: Exit polls

LBCI
World News
2026-09-05

US military says it destroyed 3 Iranian oil tankers

LBCI
World News
2026-09-05

Putin orders halt in strikes on Kyiv for Trump envoys' visit: Kremlin

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-02-16

Italy says it stands ready to train police in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-05

Israel says it struck alleged Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-23

PM Salam arrives in Paris for talks with Macron

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-07

Shooting attack in Israel leaves at least one dead and several injured: LBCI correspondent in Haifa

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More