Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy affirmed on Thursday that Ukraine's membership in NATO is nothing but "a matter of time" during his reception of NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Kyiv.



Zelenskyy stated in a joint press conference with Stoltenberg, "It is only a matter of time before Ukraine becomes a legal member of the alliance. We are doing our utmost to bring that moment closer." Zelenskyy also requested more air defense systems from NATO to counter "Russian attacks on the expected energy infrastructure this winter."



AFP