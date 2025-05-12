Pope Leo tells media to shun divisions, urges release of jailed reporters

World News
12-05-2025 | 07:59
High views
Pope Leo tells media to shun divisions, urges release of jailed reporters
0min
Pope Leo tells media to shun divisions, urges release of jailed reporters

Pope Leo XIV, in his first address to the media, urged journalists on Monday to focus on reporting the truth instead of engaging in partisan debates and called for the release of reporters jailed for doing their jobs.

"The way we communicate is of fundamental importance: we must say 'no' to the war of words and images, we must reject the paradigm of war," Leo told thousands of journalists who covered his election and the death of his predecessor, Pope Francis.

He also spoke up for jailed journalists who, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists, numbered 361 at the end of last year.

"The suffering of these imprisoned journalists challenges the conscience of nations and the international community, calling on all of us to safeguard the precious gift of free speech and of the press," said the pope.


Reuters
 

Zelensky invites pope to Ukraine during first phone call
LBCI Previous

