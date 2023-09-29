Ukrainian Drone Causes Damage to Power Distribution Station in Russia

A Ukrainian drone targeted on Friday a power distribution station in a Russian town near the Ukrainian border, causing a power outage at a hospital, according to the governor of the Kursk region.

In Plaiya, less than 25 kilometers from the border, "a Ukrainian drone dropped two explosive devices on a power distribution station," said Governor Roman Starovoit via Telegram. He explained, "A fire broke out in one of the transformers, depriving five towns and a hospital of electricity. Rescue teams have been dispatched to the location." He added that power would be restored "as soon as possible."

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced via Telegram that they had destroyed two Ukrainian drones over the neighboring Belgorod region. The ministry clarified that the first drone was destroyed around 17:00 (14:00 GMT) on Thursday, and the second one, four hours later.

AFP