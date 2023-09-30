Zelenskyy launches forum to attract weapon manufacturers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy inaugurated the first International Defence Industry Forum in Kyiv in an attempt to attract more military groups to manufacture their equipment in his country, facilitating the confrontation against the Russian invasion.



Since Moscow's military attack began in February 2022, Ukraine has relied on Western military assistance and is increasingly seeking to boost local weapon production, fearing a decline in Western support over time.



Zelenskyy stated during the forum's opening on Friday, "Our first mission is to win this war and bring sustainable peace to our people, and most importantly, for it to be trustworthy. We will achieve this mission through cooperation with you.”



He expressed Ukraine's desire to locally produce "the necessary equipment for our defense... and advanced defense systems used by our soldiers to provide Ukraine with the best results on the ground." The forum is attended by officials from more than 30 countries and 250 military manufacturing companies.



The forum comes as Ukraine pushes to acquire more Western weapons to support a counteroffensive it launched in early June to regain areas controlled by Russian forces in the east and south of the country, the results of which have fallen short of Kyiv's and Western nations' expectations.



AFP