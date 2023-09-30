Zelenskyy launches forum to attract weapon manufacturers

World News
2023-09-30 | 03:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Zelenskyy launches forum to attract weapon manufacturers
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Zelenskyy launches forum to attract weapon manufacturers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy inaugurated the first International Defence Industry Forum in Kyiv in an attempt to attract more military groups to manufacture their equipment in his country, facilitating the confrontation against the Russian invasion. 

Since Moscow's military attack began in February 2022, Ukraine has relied on Western military assistance and is increasingly seeking to boost local weapon production, fearing a decline in Western support over time. 

Zelenskyy stated during the forum's opening on Friday, "Our first mission is to win this war and bring sustainable peace to our people, and most importantly, for it to be trustworthy. We will achieve this mission through cooperation with you.” 

He expressed Ukraine's desire to locally produce "the necessary equipment for our defense... and advanced defense systems used by our soldiers to provide Ukraine with the best results on the ground." The forum is attended by officials from more than 30 countries and 250 military manufacturing companies. 

The forum comes as Ukraine pushes to acquire more Western weapons to support a counteroffensive it launched in early June to regain areas controlled by Russian forces in the east and south of the country, the results of which have fallen short of Kyiv's and Western nations' expectations. 

AFP
 

World News

Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Defence

Forum

Kyiv

Russia

Invasion

LBCI Next
Over 100,000 residents of Nagorno-Karabakh fled following military operation launched by Azerbaijan
Burkina Faso transitional president announces 'partial amendment' to the constitution, says elections not a 'priority'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-28

Japan imposes new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine invasion

LBCI
World News
2023-07-07

Zelensky in Turkey on the eve of the 500th day since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-09-28

Ukraine announces downing of 30 drones in Russian attack

LBCI
World News
2023-09-26

Ukraine Claims 26 Iranian-Made Drones Shot Down in Russian Attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:26

Rescue of Dozens of Migrants After Fire Breaks Out on Italian Ferry

LBCI
World News
06:09

Rescue of dozens of migrants after fire erupts aboard an Italian ferry

LBCI
World News
04:38

Over 100,000 residents of Nagorno-Karabakh fled following military operation launched by Azerbaijan

LBCI
World News
01:21

Burkina Faso transitional president announces 'partial amendment' to the constitution, says elections not a 'priority'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:18

VW bails on its plan for a $2.1B EV plant in Germany

LBCI
World News
08:26

Rescue of Dozens of Migrants After Fire Breaks Out on Italian Ferry

LBCI
World News
2023-06-16

Greece scours sea for survivors of 'horrific' migrant boat sinking

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-26

Price of 98 octane fuel drops by 1000 LBP

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:41

Global perspectives: The French-Saudi dynamic and Lebanon's political landscape

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:23

Lebanon's logistical challenge: How Lebanese citizens navigate the complex issue of Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:47

Unveiling the Zod Cave: A masterpiece of nature for sale

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Government departments face power cut-off over unpaid bills

LBCI
Middle East News
14:47

Syrian President Al-Assad says war in Syria is not over

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

Lebanon's Environment Minister warns of escalating fire danger in multiple Lebanese regions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:02

Uniting worlds through words: Amin Maalouf elected new perpetual secretary of French Academy

LBCI
Variety and Tech
01:34

X (Twitter) has paid almost $20M to creators, CEO says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More