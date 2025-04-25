Ceasefire in question: Israeli cabinet divided while Gaza tensions soar

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Amid deep political divisions and escalating fighting in Gaza, both residents of the Strip and Israelis remain caught in uncertainty.



A meeting of Israel’s security cabinet failed to resolve the debate over the future of military operations in Gaza.



The cabinet is split between those who support maintaining the current pace of operations and others who insist that the delivery of humanitarian aid be tied to intensified military action aimed at a decisive outcome.



On the ground in Gaza, fighting has returned to levels seen prior to the temporary ceasefire between Hamas and the Israeli army.



An Israeli soldier was killed and others wounded in an ambush, prompting the military to evacuate civilians from the area where the clash occurred.



Meanwhile, talks led by Mossad chief David Barnea in Qatar have so far failed to make any progress on a potential hostage deal.



Amid these developments, the Israeli military is facing sharp internal disagreements between the Southern Command and the Air Force.



The tensions followed an escalation in airstrikes that resulted in a high number of Palestinian civilian casualties.



These disputes led to the postponement of a military assessment meeting that was scheduled for Friday.



The divisions have raised concerns about their potential impact not only on the course of the fighting but also on soldiers’ participation in training exercises for combat scenarios in Gaza.