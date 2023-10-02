Armenia reports injuries after accusing Azerbaijan of firing on the border

World News
2023-10-02 | 08:56
High views
Armenia reports injuries after accusing Azerbaijan of firing on the border
Armenia reports injuries after accusing Azerbaijan of firing on the border

Armenia reported "casualties" among its ranks on Monday after Azerbaijani forces opened fire on a vehicle carrying food supplies in a border area, noting that the situation there is "relatively stable." 

Armenia's Ministry of Defense said via the Telegram app, "There are losses on the Armenian side as a result of the shooting by Azerbaijani armed forces." 

AFP
 

World News

Armenia

Casualties

Azerbaijan

Border

