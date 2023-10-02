News
Armenia reports injuries after accusing Azerbaijan of firing on the border
World News
2023-10-02 | 08:56
Armenia reports injuries after accusing Azerbaijan of firing on the border
Armenia reported "casualties" among its ranks on Monday after Azerbaijani forces opened fire on a vehicle carrying food supplies in a border area, noting that the situation there is "relatively stable."
Armenia's Ministry of Defense said via the Telegram app, "There are losses on the Armenian side as a result of the shooting by Azerbaijani armed forces."
AFP
World News
Armenia
Casualties
Azerbaijan
Border
