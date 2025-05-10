News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Pakistan aviation authority says airspace to remain closed for next 24 hours
World News
10-05-2025 | 03:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Pakistan aviation authority says airspace to remain closed for next 24 hours
Pakistan's airspace was shut on Saturday after the military said India had launched a series of attacks on airbases.
"Pakistan's airspace will remain closed for all kinds of flights until Sunday, 12:00 PM," the statement said.
AFP
World News
Pakistan
Aviation
Airspace
Closed
Next
Blasts heard in Indian Kashmir's Srinagar: Reuters
European leaders arrive in Kyiv to show support after Putin's parade
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:16
Man in his thirties dies in paragliding accident over Jounieh
Lebanon News
09:16
Man in his thirties dies in paragliding accident over Jounieh
0
Lebanon News
09:09
Israeli warplanes fly at low altitude over Tyre, South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
09:09
Israeli warplanes fly at low altitude over Tyre, South Lebanon: NNA
0
World News
08:56
Pakistan reopens airspace after ceasefire with India
World News
08:56
Pakistan reopens airspace after ceasefire with India
0
World News
08:45
Macron warns Russia faces 'massive' Europe, US sanctions if it breaks 30-day truce
World News
08:45
Macron warns Russia faces 'massive' Europe, US sanctions if it breaks 30-day truce
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:56
Pakistan reopens airspace after ceasefire with India
World News
08:56
Pakistan reopens airspace after ceasefire with India
0
World News
08:45
Macron warns Russia faces 'massive' Europe, US sanctions if it breaks 30-day truce
World News
08:45
Macron warns Russia faces 'massive' Europe, US sanctions if it breaks 30-day truce
0
World News
08:17
Leo says pope is 'humble servant of God... nothing more': Vatican
World News
08:17
Leo says pope is 'humble servant of God... nothing more': Vatican
0
World News
08:08
Trump: I am pleased to announce that India, Pakistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire
World News
08:08
Trump: I am pleased to announce that India, Pakistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-04-10
Trump's tariff hike brings added China rate for many goods to 145%
World News
2025-04-10
Trump's tariff hike brings added China rate for many goods to 145%
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-06
Municipal and mukhtar election results for Aley, Keserwan, and Jbeil district announced
Lebanon News
2025-05-06
Municipal and mukhtar election results for Aley, Keserwan, and Jbeil district announced
0
World News
2025-05-08
White smoke rises over Vatican, signaling election of new pope
World News
2025-05-08
White smoke rises over Vatican, signaling election of new pope
0
World News
03:21
Blasts heard in Indian Kashmir's Srinagar: Reuters
World News
03:21
Blasts heard in Indian Kashmir's Srinagar: Reuters
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:18
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
14:18
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
14:18
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
14:18
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Trump 'blindsides' Netanyahu with Saudi nuclear green light: Is Israel losing its influence over US Mideast policy?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Trump 'blindsides' Netanyahu with Saudi nuclear green light: Is Israel losing its influence over US Mideast policy?
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Path to Lebanon’s banking reform law remains slow and challenging — The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Path to Lebanon’s banking reform law remains slow and challenging — The details
4
Lebanon News
12:13
Saudi Arabia releases Lebanese detainee Mahdi Qanso amid ongoing talks
Lebanon News
12:13
Saudi Arabia releases Lebanese detainee Mahdi Qanso amid ongoing talks
5
Lebanon News
05:35
81 municipalities win unopposed in North Lebanon and Akkar
Lebanon News
05:35
81 municipalities win unopposed in North Lebanon and Akkar
6
World News
08:08
Trump: I am pleased to announce that India, Pakistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire
World News
08:08
Trump: I am pleased to announce that India, Pakistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire
7
Lebanon News
09:16
Man in his thirties dies in paragliding accident over Jounieh
Lebanon News
09:16
Man in his thirties dies in paragliding accident over Jounieh
8
Sports News
10:19
First Saudi sports team in years visits Lebanon, welcomed by PM Salam
Sports News
10:19
First Saudi sports team in years visits Lebanon, welcomed by PM Salam
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More