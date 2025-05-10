European leaders arrive in Kyiv to show support after Putin's parade

10-05-2025 | 03:12
European leaders arrive in Kyiv to show support after Putin&#39;s parade
2min
European leaders arrive in Kyiv to show support after Putin's parade

The leaders of Britain, France, Germany, and Poland arrived in Kyiv on Saturday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a show of unity a day after Russia's Vladimir Putin hosted his allies in a Victory Day parade on Red Square.

The summit will discuss a U.S. and European proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in the Russian war in Ukraine that, if refused by Moscow, would see them jointly impose new sanctions, a French diplomatic source said, adding that the step had not yet been finalized.

The visit by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is the first time the leaders of the four countries have travelled together to Ukraine.

"Alongside the U.S., we call on Russia to agree a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire to create the space for talks on a just and lasting peace," the four leaders said in a joint statement.

Reuters

