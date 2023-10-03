Kremlin sees no alternative for Armenia but regional security alliance led by Russia

On Tuesday, the Kremlin stated that there is no alternative for Armenia other than the regional security alliance led by Russia, referring to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), amidst tensions in the Moscow-Yerevan relations following the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis.



Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Russian presidency, said, "I believe that the majority in Armenia realizes that there is absolutely no alternative to the mechanisms of the Collective Security Treaty Organization," alluding to the alliance led by Moscow, which includes several former Soviet republics.



He added, "The Armenian side has nothing better than these mechanisms; we are confident of that."



AFP