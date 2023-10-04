News
French FM discusses with US Biden situation in Armenia
World News
2023-10-04 | 02:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
French FM discusses with US Biden situation in Armenia
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna emphasized to US President Joe Biden on Tuesday the need to "support Armenia," which fears Azerbaijan's violation of its territorial integrity, according to a diplomatic source cited by the French news agency AFP.
The White House had announced that Biden held a conference call on Tuesday with officials from allied countries to the United States, including Colonna, in order to "coordinate continued assistance to Ukraine."
World News
US
French
Talks
France
Next
China says it welcomes US congressional delegation's visit
White House: Aid to Ukraine will be cut off after “a few months” without additional funding from Congress
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-09-19
France calls for urgent UN meeting, US plans holding talks on Karabakh
World News
2023-09-19
France calls for urgent UN meeting, US plans holding talks on Karabakh
0
World News
2023-10-03
"Philippe" storm causes heavy rain in Guadeloupe, France
World News
2023-10-03
"Philippe" storm causes heavy rain in Guadeloupe, France
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-29
Saudi Success in Realigning France with the Quintet: Challenges and Adjustments
Press Highlights
2023-09-29
Saudi Success in Realigning France with the Quintet: Challenges and Adjustments
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-28
Justice Minister explores judicial collaboration in Italy: Key talks on refugee crisis and Lebanon's judiciary
Lebanon News
2023-09-28
Justice Minister explores judicial collaboration in Italy: Key talks on refugee crisis and Lebanon's judiciary
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:46
Biden urges House to elect new Speaker
World News
05:46
Biden urges House to elect new Speaker
0
World News
05:07
Shooting incident in Baltimore, USA leaves five Iinjured
World News
05:07
Shooting incident in Baltimore, USA leaves five Iinjured
0
World News
04:07
Indonesia to extradite two wanted Chinese individuals in a murder case
World News
04:07
Indonesia to extradite two wanted Chinese individuals in a murder case
0
World News
03:49
At least 23 Indian soldiers missing in flash flood
World News
03:49
At least 23 Indian soldiers missing in flash flood
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-31
Rocket shell hits Hasba area in Sidon
Lebanon News
2023-07-31
Rocket shell hits Hasba area in Sidon
0
Lebanon News
07:36
Addressing the crisis: Lebanon's Interior Minister takes stand on Syrian presence
Lebanon News
07:36
Addressing the crisis: Lebanon's Interior Minister takes stand on Syrian presence
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Israeli withdrawal: Hezbollah Secretary-General expresses readiness for cooperation in tent removal
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Israeli withdrawal: Hezbollah Secretary-General expresses readiness for cooperation in tent removal
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-01
MP Inaya Ezzeddine to LBCI: The Army Commander's candidacy is seriously proposed in the elections
Lebanon News
2023-09-01
MP Inaya Ezzeddine to LBCI: The Army Commander's candidacy is seriously proposed in the elections
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Israeli withdrawal: Hezbollah Secretary-General expresses readiness for cooperation in tent removal
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Israeli withdrawal: Hezbollah Secretary-General expresses readiness for cooperation in tent removal
2
Lebanon News
09:59
Samy Gemayel urges Hezbollah to withdraw Presidential candidate for consensus amid Lebanon's political crisis
Lebanon News
09:59
Samy Gemayel urges Hezbollah to withdraw Presidential candidate for consensus amid Lebanon's political crisis
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:23
TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy alliance: Commitment to Lebanon's gas exploration
News Bulletin Reports
10:23
TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy alliance: Commitment to Lebanon's gas exploration
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Addressing the cause of road flooding: The responsibility of citizens toward waste disposal
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Addressing the cause of road flooding: The responsibility of citizens toward waste disposal
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Bank payments: Bank Beirut launches cashless solution for companies in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Bank payments: Bank Beirut launches cashless solution for companies in Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
One goal, multiple options: Qatari envoy pursues presidential consensus in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
One goal, multiple options: Qatari envoy pursues presidential consensus in Lebanon
7
Press Highlights
00:58
Lebanon's struggle with Syrian refugee influx: Recent developments
Press Highlights
00:58
Lebanon's struggle with Syrian refugee influx: Recent developments
8
Press Highlights
01:55
New circular from Lebanon's Central Bank sparks controversy over bank fees
Press Highlights
01:55
New circular from Lebanon's Central Bank sparks controversy over bank fees
