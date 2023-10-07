A 6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Mexico

A six magnitude earthquake struck the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico on Friday evening, resulting in some damage and power outages in certain areas, according to officials.



The National Seismological Center, using the "X" platform, reported that the epicenter of the earthquake was located in the town of Matias Romero in Oaxaca.



Senior local official Jesus Romero informed reporters that no fatalities were recorded, noting that the earthquake caused damage to parts of the highway leading to the Tehuantepec Isthmus, a narrow strip of Mexican land that separates the Pacific Ocean from the Atlantic Ocean.



Damage was also reported in the city of Oaxaca, where walls in a hospital cracked, and power outages occurred.



An earthquake alert was activated in Mexico City, over 500 kilometers away, prompting the evacuation of dozens of people from their homes.



Marti Patris, the mayor of the capital city with a population of nine million, stated on the "X" platform that residents felt a "slight tremor," adding, "There have been no reports of damage so far."



Mexico is located in the highly active seismic region known as the "Ring of Fire," where the Pacific Ocean plate meets the surrounding tectonic plates, making it prone to earthquakes and volcanoes.



