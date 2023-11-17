Biden urges release of all hostages held by Hamas in call with Qatari Emir

2023-11-17 | 14:21
Biden urges release of all hostages held by Hamas in call with Qatari Emir
0min
Biden urges release of all hostages held by Hamas in call with Qatari Emir

In a phone call with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, President Joe Biden emphasized the urgent need for the release of "all hostages" held by Hamas in its recent attack on Israel last month, as announced by the White House on Friday.

The US Presidency clarified in a statement that Biden and Sheikh Tamim discussed "the urgent need to release all hostages held by Hamas without any delay" during their phone call.


AFP

