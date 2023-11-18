News
Russia drone attack hits Ukraine infrastructure
World News
2023-11-18 | 14:49





Russia drone attack hits Ukraine infrastructure
During an overnight attack, infrastructure facilities in Ukraine were targeted by Russian drones, resulting in power outages in over 400 towns and villages in the southern, southeastern, and northern regions of the country, as reported by Ukrainian officials on Saturday.
Russia
Russian
Drone
Attack
Ukraine
Infrastructure
