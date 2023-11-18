Russia drone attack hits Ukraine infrastructure

2023-11-18 | 14:49
Russia drone attack hits Ukraine infrastructure
Russia drone attack hits Ukraine infrastructure

During an overnight attack, infrastructure facilities in Ukraine were targeted by Russian drones, resulting in power outages in over 400 towns and villages in the southern, southeastern, and northern regions of the country, as reported by Ukrainian officials on Saturday.
 

