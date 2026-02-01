Tensions erupt briefly in Qasr amid Lebanese Army raid

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Brief moments of tension were reported in the Qasr area following a confrontation between some residents and the Lebanese Army, which was quickly brought under control.



Images captured at the scene showed civilians, including armed individuals, advancing toward a patrol of the Lebanese Army and Military Intelligence in the area.



The videos were accompanied by audio recordings calling on people to gather, falsely claiming that the Lebanese Army was seeking to confiscate a vehicle belonging to Hezbollah.



Local, partisan and security sources denied these claims to LBCI. According to a consistent account shared by the three sources, the Lebanese Army and a Military Intelligence unit were carrying out raids targeting individuals wanted for drug trafficking but failed to locate them.



In the same neighborhood, a vehicle resembling one used by one of the wanted individuals was spotted parked in the area. When troops attempted to search it, they found that it was legally registered and did not belong to the suspect.



This development triggered tensions, which were preceded by calls for mobilization allegedly fueled by some of the wanted individuals and their families. Images showed groups of people approaching army vehicles and personnel at very close range.



Security, partisan and tribal contacts later intervened to calm the situation and restore order. Subsequently, the Lebanese Army and Military Intelligence located the wanted individual’s vehicle elsewhere, where it was seized.