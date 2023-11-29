Germany warns of 'real' danger of Islamic attacks due to Israel-Hamas war

German intelligence warned on Wednesday of a "real" and "largest in a long time" danger of Islamic attacks in the country in light of the war between Israel and the Hamas movement.



The head of German intelligence, Thomas Haldenwang, stated, "We see calls within jihadist circles for launching attacks and for Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State to join the conflict in the Middle East."



He emphasized that authorities are working to enhance security measures for Jews, Jewish institutions, and major events.



AFP