MP Bilal Houshaymi says he will not obstruct quorum even if the opposition decides to do so
Lebanon News
2025-01-07 | 09:10
MP Bilal Houshaymi says he will not obstruct quorum even if the opposition decides to do so
MP Bilal Houshaymi emphasized the importance of electing a president who achieves internal and external consensus, stating, "The president must achieve agreement internally and externally, and the standard is to align with the existing forces for the country's benefit."
Commenting on the candidacy of Army Commander General Joseph Aoun, Houshaymi remarked, "If consensus is not reached on the Army Commander, we will propose internationally acceptable candidates. Tomorrow, we have a meeting to solidify our candidate."
He highlighted his bloc's previous support for Jihad Azour: "We voted for Jihad Azour in 12 sessions, and consultations are ongoing. However, I am against violating the constitution."
Houshaymi warned against repeating past experiences that led to further political paralysis, adding, "We do not want more obstruction; we need everyone to unite around a consensus president."
He also affirmed his commitment to participating in parliamentary sessions to ensure the election of a president, saying, "I will not obstruct the quorum and will attend the session, even if the opposition decides to do so."
Lebanon News
