UNHCR's Grandi: An exodus of Palestinians from Gaza would be 'catastrophic'

World News
2023-12-06 | 11:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UNHCR&#39;s Grandi: An exodus of Palestinians from Gaza would be &#39;catastrophic&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UNHCR's Grandi: An exodus of Palestinians from Gaza would be 'catastrophic'

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, said in an interview with Agence France-Presse on Wednesday that the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries would be "catastrophic," emphasizing the urgent need for a ceasefire.

Grandi stated, "I hope there won't be a regional displacement of Palestinians," emphasizing that "it is very important to address the humanitarian crisis and the issue of inadequate aid entering Gaza to prevent mass displacement that could be catastrophic." 

He added, "We must not forget that two-thirds of Gaza's population are originally refugees since the 1948-1949 Arab-Israeli war," referring to the Nakba.

AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

UNHCR

Filippo Grandi

Palestinians

Gaza

Israel

War

LBCI Next
Chinese and US Foreign Ministers discuss Gaza situation in phone call
Russia rejects US proposal for release of two detained Americans
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-13

Thousands of Palestinians flee from Gaza towards the south after Israeli warnings

LBCI
Middle East News
12:34

Netanyahu says Israeli forces are encircling house of Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:42

Gaza's hidden crisis: The ecological fallout of Israel's ongoing war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-05

US-Israel relations tested: Israel's War Cabinet debates humanitarian aid for Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:26

Zelensky Warns G7 Leaders: Putin Banking on Western Support Collapse for Ukraine

LBCI
Middle East News
12:42

Putin hails Saudi ties as he meets crown prince

LBCI
World News
12:27

UN chief warns Gaza war may aggravate threats to global peace, security

LBCI
World News
12:21

US charges four pro-Russian troops in Ukraine with war crimes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-01

Israeli government spokesperson: Israel's goal is to retrieve all hostages; we're making efforts to minimize civilian casualties

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-05

From North to South: Israeli ground operation widens in Gaza Strip

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-20

BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-17

Adraee sends message to the Lebanese state: 'If Hezbollah makes a mistake, we will respond strongly'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:43

Lebanon's culinary triumph: Manouche joins UNESCO's Intangible Heritage List as an emblematic breakfast tradition

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Waddah Sadek: Israel has not entered a battle for 'existence' before and does not fear loss, prompting it to open the battle with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:01

Call for restraint: France condemns Israeli shelling leading to Lebanese soldier's death

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:56

Lebanon's army targeted: Concerns rise amid Israeli attacks and political messages

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Hezbollah mourns the martyr Ali Hassan Al-Atat "Rouh Allah" from Haret Hreik

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:19

Details about the $16.5 Billion State debt recorded before Salameh's departure

LBCI
Middle East News
06:07

Drone attack hit base housing US forces in Iraq

LBCI
Middle East News
12:34

Netanyahu says Israeli forces are encircling house of Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More