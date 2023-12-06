The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, said in an interview with Agence France-Presse on Wednesday that the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries would be "catastrophic," emphasizing the urgent need for a ceasefire.



Grandi stated, "I hope there won't be a regional displacement of Palestinians," emphasizing that "it is very important to address the humanitarian crisis and the issue of inadequate aid entering Gaza to prevent mass displacement that could be catastrophic."



He added, "We must not forget that two-thirds of Gaza's population are originally refugees since the 1948-1949 Arab-Israeli war," referring to the Nakba.



AFP