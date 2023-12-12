Biden and the Muslim vote: Can the 'Abandon Biden' campaign influence the presidency?

World News
2023-12-12 | 10:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Biden and the Muslim vote: Can the &#39;Abandon Biden&#39; campaign influence the presidency?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Biden and the Muslim vote: Can the 'Abandon Biden' campaign influence the presidency?

This video was posted by US President Joe Biden on his account on the X platform two days ago. 

For some, it is just a promotional video as part of the pre-election campaigns for the upcoming presidential elections. 

However, in reality, Biden is seeking to re-engage American Muslim voters, as the Gaza conflict ignited a public backlash against him.

Ten days ago, representatives of Muslim groups from several states gathered in Michigan.

The meeting was titled "Abandon Biden" in response to his stance on the Gaza war, aiming to consolidate the votes of American Muslims around one "electoral opinion" to hold Biden accountable. 

Does this accountability have "electoral weight" on the path to the US presidency?

In the 2020 presidential elections, 1.5 million Muslims registered to vote, and approximately one million cast their votes. 

More than 60 percent of American Muslims lean towards the Democrats. While the number may not be significant, in the "language of elections," every vote carries significance. 

This is mainly if these votes are concentrated in "swing states," where Republicans and Democrats have similar support from voters, making them pivotal in the elections. 

These six "swing states" are the ones that Biden won in 2020, which paved the way for him to win the presidency.

For example, in Michigan, more than 200,000 Muslims registered to vote in the last elections, with over 145,000 actually voting. 

Biden won the state against Trump by a margin of 154,000 votes. Another example is Georgia, which Biden won by around 11,000 votes, with over 61,000 Muslims casting their votes in 2020. 

This is a sample highlighting the significance of Muslim votes, strategically positioned, can alter electoral dynamics.
 

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Joe Biden

Muslim

Vote

Abandon Biden

Campaign

Election

Gaza

Conflict

Michigan

Swing States

Georgia

LBCI Next
Russian forces confirm 'significant' progress in southern Ukraine
Complaint in Switzerland accuses Iran President of committing ‘crimes against humanity’
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-11-19

Muslim countries’ foreign ministers to visit China to discuss Gaza conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-10

Egyptians head to polls in election overshadowed by Gaza war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-09

Egypt's elections and el-Sisi's grip on power: Economic crisis temporarily overshadowed by Gaza war

LBCI
World News
2023-12-09

Putin thanks Egypt's el-Sisi for Gaza help in call on eve of election

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:55

Biden: Israel ‘starting to lose support’ over indiscriminate bombing of Gaza

LBCI
World News
12:03

Washington imposes new sanctions targeting Russian ‘war machine’

LBCI
World News
10:47

World Bank announces $20 mln in Gaza aid financing

LBCI
World News
07:49

Paris demands ‘clarification of all circumstances’ on Oct 13 attack on journalists in south Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-24

UN urges action to stop 'wanton killings' in Sudan's Darfur

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-21

Qatar: Hamas hostage negotiations reaches closest point to an agreement

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-23

The stakes are high: Qatar's role in resolving Lebanon's Presidential crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-20

Hamas Health Ministry says12 killed in Israeli airstrike on Indonesian hospital in Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

Parliamentary sources to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat: No information suggesting Lebanon received a recent time limit to halt escalation or war expansion

LBCI
Middle East News
05:42

Israeli army says 20 soldiers killed by friendly fire, accidents in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Interceptor missile falls near Yater official school in south Lebanon, damaging civilian car

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:59

Holiday rush: Lebanon's airport 'thrives' despite reduced flights, southern-front conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
01:34

Houthi missile hits Norwegian tanker off the coast of Yemen with no reported casualties

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Army Commander's extension debate: PM Mikati 'surprised' by Lebanese Forces' position

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:59

Lebanese Forces party seeks guarantee for legislative session attendance

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:26

Lebanon's fuel prices slightly drop

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More