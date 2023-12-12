Biden and the Muslim vote: Can the 'Abandon Biden' campaign influence the presidency?

This video was posted by US President Joe Biden on his account on the X platform two days ago.



For some, it is just a promotional video as part of the pre-election campaigns for the upcoming presidential elections.



However, in reality, Biden is seeking to re-engage American Muslim voters, as the Gaza conflict ignited a public backlash against him.



Ten days ago, representatives of Muslim groups from several states gathered in Michigan.



The meeting was titled "Abandon Biden" in response to his stance on the Gaza war, aiming to consolidate the votes of American Muslims around one "electoral opinion" to hold Biden accountable.



Does this accountability have "electoral weight" on the path to the US presidency?



In the 2020 presidential elections, 1.5 million Muslims registered to vote, and approximately one million cast their votes.



More than 60 percent of American Muslims lean towards the Democrats. While the number may not be significant, in the "language of elections," every vote carries significance.



This is mainly if these votes are concentrated in "swing states," where Republicans and Democrats have similar support from voters, making them pivotal in the elections.



These six "swing states" are the ones that Biden won in 2020, which paved the way for him to win the presidency.



For example, in Michigan, more than 200,000 Muslims registered to vote in the last elections, with over 145,000 actually voting.



Biden won the state against Trump by a margin of 154,000 votes. Another example is Georgia, which Biden won by around 11,000 votes, with over 61,000 Muslims casting their votes in 2020.



This is a sample highlighting the significance of Muslim votes, strategically positioned, can alter electoral dynamics.