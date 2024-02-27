News
Israelis cast their votes in municipal elections delayed twice due to Gaza war
World News
2024-02-27 | 02:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israelis cast their votes in municipal elections delayed twice due to Gaza war
Israeli voters cast their ballots on Tuesday in municipal elections that were postponed twice due to the war in Gaza.
Experts see these elections as a gauge of the general mood in the Hebrew state after nearly five months since the start of the war.
Last week, soldiers cast their votes in special polling stations set up in army camps in the Gaza Strip, despite the intensification of fighting between the Israeli army and the Palestinian Hamas movement.
Polling stations opened on Tuesday at seven in the morning local time (05:00 GMT) and are scheduled to close at ten in the evening (20:00 GMT).
More than seven million voters are eligible to participate in the elections, which also include East Jerusalem, the occupied West Bank settlements, and part of the occupied Golan Heights.
AFP
World News
Israel
Gaza
Elections
War
