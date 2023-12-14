Iran warns of consequences of forming a US-backed multinational force in Red Sea

Official Iranian media reported on Thursday that Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiani warned that the proposed formation of a US-backed multinational force to protect navigation in the Red Sea would face "exceptional problems."



Ashtiani's statements came after the United States announced last week that it is in talks with other countries to form such a force following a series of attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen on ships in the Red Sea.



Ashtiani told the official Iranian Students' News Agency on Thursday, "If they take such an irrational step, they will face exceptional problems."



He added, "No one can move in a region dominated by us," referring to the Red Sea.



Ashtiani did not specify any actions that Iran might take in response to the formation of a US-backed Red Sea force.



US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters last week that Washington is in talks with "other countries" regarding the formation of a "maritime task force... to ensure safe passage for ships in the Red Sea," but he did not provide further details.



Houthi rebels in Yemen, allied with Iran, have been involved in the conflict between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) by attacking ships in vital shipping lanes and launching drones and missiles at Israel from their base in the Yemeni capital, Sana'a.



The US and French navies have increased their presence in the Red Sea to protect ships from the threat of Houthi seizure or attack.



