Britain downs suspected drone targeting commercial shipping in Red Sea

World News
2023-12-16 | 07:00
High views
Britain downs suspected drone targeting commercial shipping in Red Sea
Britain downs suspected drone targeting commercial shipping in Red Sea

British Defense Minister Grant Shapps said on Saturday that the British Navy's ship HMS Diamond shot down what is suspected to be an attack drone targeting commercial shipping in the Red Sea. 

Shapps wrote on the X platform, " HMS Diamond has shot down a suspected attack drone targeting merchant shipping in the Red Sea." 

He added, " One Sea Viper missile was fired and successfully destroyed the target." 

Reuters 
 

