Italian Military Ship Downs Drones in Red Sea Amidst European Operation

World News
2024-03-12 | 09:13
High views
Italian Military Ship Downs Drones in Red Sea Amidst European Operation
Italian Military Ship Downs Drones in Red Sea Amidst European Operation

An Italian military ship shot down two drones in the Red Sea on Tuesday as part of the European operation Aspides, which aims to counter attacks by Yemeni Houthi rebels amid the Gaza conflict, the Italian Ministry of Defense announced.
In a statement, it clarified, "As part of the European Union operation ' Aspides,' the ship Caio Duilio, in self-defense, shot down two drones," noting that this operation aims to "defend freedom of navigation and trade routes" across the Red Sea.
This marks the first time Rome has announced shooting down drones in the Red Sea since the parliament approved participation in " Aspides " a week ago, with Italy leading the operational efforts.

World News

Italy

Yemen

