Hungary holds up EU deal on 50 bln euro for Ukraine

2023-12-16 | 06:46
Hungary holds up EU deal on 50 bln euro for Ukraine
Hungary holds up EU deal on 50 bln euro for Ukraine

Hungary held up a European Union deal on Friday on 50 billion euros for Ukraine from the EU budget and EU leaders decided to return to the discussion in January, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.

Rutte said 26 EU countries were in agreement to provide Ukraine with the money from the EU budget until 2027, but Hungary was against that decision, which requires unanimity.


Reuters 
 

