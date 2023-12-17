News
UK and Germany call for 'permanent ceasefire' in Gaza
World News
2023-12-17 | 01:05
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UK and Germany call for 'permanent ceasefire' in Gaza
British Foreign Minister David Cameron and his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, affirmed on Saturday the "urgent need" for a "permanent ceasefire" in Gaza.
In a joint article published by The Sunday Times, the ministers wrote that "a huge number of civilians have been killed" in this war, urging Israel to end its military operation against Hamas quickly but also "permanently."
They wrote, "We must do everything in our power to pave the way for a permanent ceasefire leading to lasting peace. The sooner, the better — the need is urgent."
However, the ministers also pointed out that they "do not believe that calling now for a general and immediate ceasefire, with the hope that it will somehow become permanent, is the way forward."
They added that this "ignores the reason for Israel's necessity to defend itself: Hamas attacked Israel brutally and continues to launch rockets to kill Israeli civilians every day. Hamas must lay down its arms."
The United Nations General Assembly had voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday on a non-binding resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, but Britain abstained from the vote.
Israel faces increasing pressure from its allies regarding its war in Gaza, with the United States, its leading supporter, criticizing what it described as "indiscriminate shelling" leading to civilian casualties.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
UK
Germany
Ceasefire
Gaza
Britain
Israel
Hamas
War
