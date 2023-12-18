US-based rights group accuses Israel of 'starvation' tactic in Gaza

2023-12-18 | 08:12
US-based rights group accuses Israel of 'starvation' tactic in Gaza

US-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) accused Israel on Monday of trying to starve Palestinians in Gaza during its war with Hamas, a charge Israel said came from an "antisemitic" group that did not warrant an answer.

With no let-up in the bombardment and siege of the densely-populated enclave, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was the latest US official to head to Israel to press its ally to transition away from high-intensity warfare.


Reuters

