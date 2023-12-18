News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Christmas Specials
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US-based rights group accuses Israel of 'starvation' tactic in Gaza
World News
2023-12-18 | 08:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US-based rights group accuses Israel of 'starvation' tactic in Gaza
US-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) accused Israel on Monday of trying to starve Palestinians in Gaza during its war with Hamas, a charge Israel said came from an "antisemitic" group that did not warrant an answer.
With no let-up in the bombardment and siege of the densely-populated enclave, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was the latest US official to head to Israel to press its ally to transition away from high-intensity warfare.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
US
Rights
Group
Israel
Starvation
Tactic
Gaza
Next
Washington condemns North Korea's missile test and affirms support for Seoul and Tokyo
Hundreds of Kosovo Serbs Cross Border for Serbian Parliamentary Elections
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-16
Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor: The Israeli army carried out more than 1,000 strikes in Gaza with internationally banned white phosphorus
Middle East News
2023-11-16
Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor: The Israeli army carried out more than 1,000 strikes in Gaza with internationally banned white phosphorus
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
War and diplomacy: Israeli-US talks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Red Sea security
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
War and diplomacy: Israeli-US talks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Red Sea security
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-15
Israeli War Cabinet unites: Prolonged Gaza war amid US-Israel disagreements
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-15
Israeli War Cabinet unites: Prolonged Gaza war amid US-Israel disagreements
0
Middle East News
2023-12-15
White House in 'intensive' talks with Israel on next phase of Gaza war, aide says
Middle East News
2023-12-15
White House in 'intensive' talks with Israel on next phase of Gaza war, aide says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
War and diplomacy: Israeli-US talks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Red Sea security
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
War and diplomacy: Israeli-US talks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Red Sea security
0
World News
09:57
Borrell: Severe Lack of Distinction Ability in the Israeli Army
World News
09:57
Borrell: Severe Lack of Distinction Ability in the Israeli Army
0
World News
07:46
British Petroleum suspends passage of its ships in Red Sea
World News
07:46
British Petroleum suspends passage of its ships in Red Sea
0
World News
05:42
US officials: Ship attacked in the Red Sea from Houthi-controlled area
World News
05:42
US officials: Ship attacked in the Red Sea from Houthi-controlled area
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-12-07
Gold holds steady as US payrolls test nears
World News
2023-12-07
Gold holds steady as US payrolls test nears
0
Lebanon News
06:34
Israeli drone targets house near martyr's funeral in Aita al-Shaab
Lebanon News
06:34
Israeli drone targets house near martyr's funeral in Aita al-Shaab
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Hezbollah: Let tomorrow, Wednesday, be an unprecedented day of anger against the enemy and its crimes
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Hezbollah: Let tomorrow, Wednesday, be an unprecedented day of anger against the enemy and its crimes
0
Press Highlights
01:03
French Foreign Minister's diplomatic moves: Halting clashes and easing escalation in Lebanon's south
Press Highlights
01:03
French Foreign Minister's diplomatic moves: Halting clashes and easing escalation in Lebanon's south
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:34
Israeli drone targets house near martyr's funeral in Aita al-Shaab
Lebanon News
06:34
Israeli drone targets house near martyr's funeral in Aita al-Shaab
2
Press Highlights
01:03
French Foreign Minister's diplomatic moves: Halting clashes and easing escalation in Lebanon's south
Press Highlights
01:03
French Foreign Minister's diplomatic moves: Halting clashes and easing escalation in Lebanon's south
3
Lebanon News
03:52
Israeli artillery shelling hit outskirts of Jebbayn: NNA
Lebanon News
03:52
Israeli artillery shelling hit outskirts of Jebbayn: NNA
4
Press Highlights
00:30
Quorum, consensus, and consultations: Bkerke's strategy for Lebanon's presidential challenge
Press Highlights
00:30
Quorum, consensus, and consultations: Bkerke's strategy for Lebanon's presidential challenge
5
Press Highlights
03:21
Will appointments pass in the Military Council?
Press Highlights
03:21
Will appointments pass in the Military Council?
6
Middle East News
03:38
Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry announces 110 deaths in airstrikes in northern Gaza Strip
Middle East News
03:38
Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry announces 110 deaths in airstrikes in northern Gaza Strip
7
Middle East News
08:01
Egyptian President El-Sisi wins 89.6% in presidential elections with 66.8% participation rate
Middle East News
08:01
Egyptian President El-Sisi wins 89.6% in presidential elections with 66.8% participation rate
8
Middle East News
09:44
The death toll from Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip reaches 19,453: Gaza Health Ministry
Middle East News
09:44
The death toll from Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip reaches 19,453: Gaza Health Ministry
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More