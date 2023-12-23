Israel-affiliated merchant vessel hit by aerial vehicle off India

The British maritime security company Ambrey stated on Saturday that a merchant vessel affiliated with Israel was hit by a drone off the west coast of India, resulting in a fire.



It added that the fire, which broke out on board the vessel, a chemical tanker flying the Liberian flag, had been extinguished without any injuries to the crew. The incident occurred 200 kilometers southwest of Veraval in India.



The company stated on its website, "Some structural damage has also been reported, and some water has entered the vessel. The vessel is affiliated with Israel, and last stopped in Saudi Arabia, heading to India at that time."



It mentioned that the Indian Navy is handling the situation. The Navy did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.



