Azerbaijan announces expulsion of two French diplomats

On Tuesday, Azerbaijan announced the expulsion of two French diplomats due to activities "inconsistent with their status," amid tensions between the two countries over Paris' support for Armenia.



The French ambassador, Anne Boillon, was summoned to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs to convey a "strong protest against the actions of two French embassy staff that contradict their diplomatic status," according to the ministry's statement. It added that these diplomats must leave Azerbaijan within 48 hours."



AFP