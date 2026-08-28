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Syrian President names former commander of Kurdish-led force as adviser
Middle East News
28-08-2026 | 08:08
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Syrian President names former commander of Kurdish-led force as adviser
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa appointed the former commander of a now-dissolved Kurdish-led fighting force as a presidential adviser on Friday, reflecting a rapprochement between the two long-time civil war adversaries.
For over a decade, Mazloum Abdi led the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which aligned with the U.S. to fight Islamic State and seize swathes of northern and eastern Syria during the country's war to create a semi-autonomous zone.
After former President Bashar al-Assad's ouster in late 2024 by a rebel coalition led by Sharaa, Syria's new Islamist-led authorities insisted that SDF-run territory and institutions must be integrated into the state.
The integration process stalled for more than a year, until a lightning January offensive by Syrian government forces against Abdi's fighters produced a roadmap to merge the SDF into the Damascus-based authorities.
Reuters
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