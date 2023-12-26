Zelensky thanks air force after strike on Russian ship

On Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated the Ukrainian Air Force for the attack they launched on a Russian warship near the Crimean Peninsula, marking a new example of military successes achieved by Kyiv in the Black Sea.



Zelensky, in a sarcastic tone on Telegram, said about the sinking of the ship, "I am grateful to our air forces for their impressive addition of a new ship to the Russian submarine fleet in the Black Sea."



The Kremlin admitted on Tuesday that a Ukrainian attack had caused damage to a warship in the port of Feodosia in Crimea, an event described by Ukraine and its Western allies as a significant setback for the Russian navy.



This comes after the Ukrainian Air Force announced early Tuesday that it had destroyed a ship belonging to the Russian fleet in the Black Sea, suspecting it to be transporting Iranian-made drones used by Moscow in its war against Kyiv.



