Zelensky thanks air force after strike on Russian ship

World News
2023-12-26 | 07:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Zelensky thanks air force after strike on Russian ship
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Zelensky thanks air force after strike on Russian ship

On Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated the Ukrainian Air Force for the attack they launched on a Russian warship near the Crimean Peninsula, marking a new example of military successes achieved by Kyiv in the Black Sea.

Zelensky, in a sarcastic tone on Telegram, said about the sinking of the ship, "I am grateful to our air forces for their impressive addition of a new ship to the Russian submarine fleet in the Black Sea."

The Kremlin admitted on Tuesday that a Ukrainian attack had caused damage to a warship in the port of Feodosia in Crimea, an event described by Ukraine and its Western allies as a significant setback for the Russian navy.

This comes after the Ukrainian Air Force announced early Tuesday that it had destroyed a ship belonging to the Russian fleet in the Black Sea, suspecting it to be transporting Iranian-made drones used by Moscow in its war against Kyiv.

AFP
 

World News

Volodymyr Zelensky

Air Force

Strike

Russia

Ship

Crimea

Black Sea

Ukraine

LBCI Next
UN expresses its 'deep concern' about the ongoing Israeli shelling in Gaza
Azerbaijan announces expulsion of two French diplomats
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:30

Putin informed of 'damage' to a Russian ship targeted by Ukraine in Crimea

LBCI
World News
2023-10-30

Ukraine army announces strike of Russian air defense system in Crimea

LBCI
World News
01:49

Ukraine announces destruction of Russian navy vessel in Crimea

LBCI
World News
2023-12-25

Ukraine: Air Force destroys 28 out of 31 drones launched by Russia

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:55

White House: Israel's strategic affairs minister to meet Blinken

LBCI
World News
09:21

Israeli Foreign Ministry: Cooperating with India regarding explosion near our embassy in New Delhi

LBCI
World News
08:50

UN expresses its 'deep concern' about the ongoing Israeli shelling in Gaza

LBCI
World News
06:43

Azerbaijan announces expulsion of two French diplomats

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-20

Israel and Hamas show signs of 'readiness' for a new truce

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-13

Into the wild: Exploring the world of mushrooms in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:09

Beyond history: The unseen 'bond of struggle' between Christians and Muslims in Palestine

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-26

Al Jazeera: Israeli artillery shelling targets eastern Bureij Camp in central Gaza Strip

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:37

US-Israel relations in the balance: Biden's 'last-minute call' thwarts Israeli preemptive strike on Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East News
06:24

Israeli injured in Hezbollah strike on Western Galilee

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:27

Anticipating the new year: Lebanon's hopes for peace, a president, and institutional 'revival'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Hezbollah says targeted monitoring room near Shomera barracks

LBCI
Middle East News
05:27

Israeli soldier dies from wounds incurred at Lebanon border

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:41

Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
07:06

Drone downed near Egyptian city of Dahab

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:09

Beyond history: The unseen 'bond of struggle' between Christians and Muslims in Palestine

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More