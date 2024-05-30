NATO meeting amidst pressures to allow Ukraine to strike Russian territory

2024-05-30 | 05:22
NATO meeting amidst pressures to allow Ukraine to strike Russian territory
NATO meeting amidst pressures to allow Ukraine to strike Russian territory

NATO foreign ministers meet in Prague on Thursday in the face of growing calls for leading allies to lift restrictions stopping Kyiv from using Western weapons to strike inside Russia.

The two-day gathering in the Czech capital is meant to focus on efforts to hammer out a package of support for Ukraine at NATO’s summit in Washington in July.

But the swirling debate over whether to let Kyiv use arms sent by Western backers to strike inside Russia risks overshadowing the meeting.

Ukraine has been pressing its supporters to allow it to use the longer-range weaponry it supplies to hit targets inside Russia.

AFP

