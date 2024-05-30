News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
NATO meeting amidst pressures to allow Ukraine to strike Russian territory
World News
2024-05-30 | 05:22
High views
Share
Share
0
min
NATO meeting amidst pressures to allow Ukraine to strike Russian territory
NATO foreign ministers meet in Prague on Thursday in the face of growing calls for leading allies to lift restrictions stopping Kyiv from using Western weapons to strike inside Russia.
The two-day gathering in the Czech capital is meant to focus on efforts to hammer out a package of support for Ukraine at NATO’s summit in Washington in July.
But the swirling debate over whether to let Kyiv use arms sent by Western backers to strike inside Russia risks overshadowing the meeting.
Ukraine has been pressing its supporters to allow it to use the longer-range weaponry it supplies to hit targets inside Russia.
AFP
World News
NATO
Ukraine
Russia
World News
Weapons
Next
Ministerial meeting of China-Arab Cooperation Forum and signing of a Chinese financial grant agreement for Council for Development and Reconstruction
Russia shoots down 8 ATACMS missiles over the Sea of Azov
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-05-27
Kremlin condemns NATO's appeal for Ukraine to use Western arms in Russia
World News
2024-05-27
Kremlin condemns NATO's appeal for Ukraine to use Western arms in Russia
0
World News
2024-05-15
Blinken: US does not encourage Ukraine to launch attacks on Russia with American weapons
World News
2024-05-15
Blinken: US does not encourage Ukraine to launch attacks on Russia with American weapons
0
World News
2024-05-02
Russia denies US accusations of violating chemical weapons ban in Ukraine
World News
2024-05-02
Russia denies US accusations of violating chemical weapons ban in Ukraine
0
World News
2024-03-19
Borrell wants to use 90% of frozen Russian assets revenues to buy weapons for Ukraine
World News
2024-03-19
Borrell wants to use 90% of frozen Russian assets revenues to buy weapons for Ukraine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:00
Russia announces the downing of 13 Ukrainian drones
World News
07:00
Russia announces the downing of 13 Ukrainian drones
0
Lebanon News
05:54
Ministerial meeting of China-Arab Cooperation Forum and signing of a Chinese financial grant agreement for Council for Development and Reconstruction
Lebanon News
05:54
Ministerial meeting of China-Arab Cooperation Forum and signing of a Chinese financial grant agreement for Council for Development and Reconstruction
0
World News
01:21
Russia shoots down 8 ATACMS missiles over the Sea of Azov
World News
01:21
Russia shoots down 8 ATACMS missiles over the Sea of Azov
0
World News
00:50
North Korea launches barrage of short-range ballistic missiles
World News
00:50
North Korea launches barrage of short-range ballistic missiles
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-25
Israeli war cabinet approves delegation to Qatar for Gaza truce talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-25
Israeli war cabinet approves delegation to Qatar for Gaza truce talks
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-11
Lebanon's traffic authority to accept first-time driving license applications from November 15
Lebanon News
2023-11-11
Lebanon's traffic authority to accept first-time driving license applications from November 15
0
World News
2024-04-24
North Korean officials visit Iran in a rare public trip
World News
2024-04-24
North Korean officials visit Iran in a rare public trip
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-17
Boosting Lebanon's Economy: 5 Ways to Support Local During the Holiday Season
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-17
Boosting Lebanon's Economy: 5 Ways to Support Local During the Holiday Season
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:31
The Israeli army achieves full operational control over the Philadelphi corridor
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:31
The Israeli army achieves full operational control over the Philadelphi corridor
2
Lebanon News
09:39
UNIFIL: Political and diplomatic solution is the only way to resolve the issue
Lebanon News
09:39
UNIFIL: Political and diplomatic solution is the only way to resolve the issue
3
Middle East News
15:34
Three Syrian fighters working with Hezbollah killed in Israeli airstrike in Homs
Middle East News
15:34
Three Syrian fighters working with Hezbollah killed in Israeli airstrike in Homs
4
Lebanon News
09:56
Gemayel after meeting Le Drian: We requested two guarantees, Kataeb insists on electing a President as soon as possible
Lebanon News
09:56
Gemayel after meeting Le Drian: We requested two guarantees, Kataeb insists on electing a President as soon as possible
5
Lebanon News
11:59
Lebanon backtracks on allowing ICJ to investigate alleged war crimes
Lebanon News
11:59
Lebanon backtracks on allowing ICJ to investigate alleged war crimes
6
Middle East News
00:27
China looks forward to establishing relations with Arab countries that serve as a model for global peace
Middle East News
00:27
China looks forward to establishing relations with Arab countries that serve as a model for global peace
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:37
Egyptian president calls in Beijing to address the 'attempts of forced displacement of Palestinians'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:37
Egyptian president calls in Beijing to address the 'attempts of forced displacement of Palestinians'
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:48
Blinken: Israel needs a post-war plan 'as soon as possible'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:48
Blinken: Israel needs a post-war plan 'as soon as possible'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More