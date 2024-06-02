Israeli airstrike in Bint Jbeil causes one injury and significant damage

Lebanon News
2024-06-02 | 06:01
LBCI
LBCI
Israeli airstrike in Bint Jbeil causes one injury and significant damage
0min
Israeli airstrike in Bint Jbeil causes one injury and significant damage

The Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike on the Buniyah Market in the old city of Bint Jbeil at dawn on Sunday, resulting in the injury of a citizen and causing significant material damage.

The airstrike sparked a fire in a dry grass area and inflicted extensive damage on the old buildings of Bint Jbeil market, as well as the shops and houses. Many cars in the area were also damaged.

Civil defense teams, in coordination with the municipality of Bint Jbeil, transported the injured person to one of the region's hospitals, while a fire truck rushed to extinguish the burning flames.

Additionally, bulldozers and civil defense teams worked to clear the debris and rubble from the market square, which had also blocked the road. The area was cleaned, and the road to and from the market was reopened.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Bint Jbeil

Warplane

Israel

Airstrike

Damage

