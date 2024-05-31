News
Berlin permits Ukraine to use German weapons to strike targets inside Russia
World News
2024-05-31 | 05:25
Berlin permits Ukraine to use German weapons to strike targets inside Russia
A spokesperson for Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Friday that Berlin has permitted Ukraine to use weapons provided by Germany to strike targets inside Russia, following the disclosure of a similar American decision.
In a statement, Steffen Hebestreit said that Kyiv has "the right to defend itself under international law" against attacks from areas within Russia near the border with Ukraine. He added, "For this purpose, it can also use the weapons that were supplied for this purpose... including the weapons that we have provided."
AFP
World News
Berlin
Ukraine
Germany
Weapons
Russia
Strike
War
Olaf Scholz
