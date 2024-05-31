Berlin permits Ukraine to use German weapons to strike targets inside Russia

World News
2024-05-31 | 05:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Berlin permits Ukraine to use German weapons to strike targets inside Russia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Berlin permits Ukraine to use German weapons to strike targets inside Russia

A spokesperson for Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Friday that Berlin has permitted Ukraine to use weapons provided by Germany to strike targets inside Russia, following the disclosure of a similar American decision.

In a statement, Steffen Hebestreit said that Kyiv has "the right to defend itself under international law" against attacks from areas within Russia near the border with Ukraine. He added, "For this purpose, it can also use the weapons that were supplied for this purpose... including the weapons that we have provided."

AFP

World News

Berlin

Ukraine

Germany

Weapons

Russia

Strike

War

Olaf Scholz

LBCI Next
Kremlin: Trump's trial shows that White House 'excludes its political opponents'
Zelenskyy requests more weapons for Ukraine from Stockholm
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:19

US officials: Biden allows Ukraine limited use of US arms to strike inside Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-05-30

NATO meeting amidst pressures to allow Ukraine to strike Russian territory

LBCI
World News
2024-05-29

Berlin: Agreements on how Ukraine can use Western weapons are confidential

LBCI
World News
2024-05-15

Blinken: US does not encourage Ukraine to launch attacks on Russia with American weapons

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:14

France cancels participation of Israeli companies in a defense exhibition

LBCI
World News
08:00

UN: Sudan faces 'imminent threat of famine'

LBCI
World News
07:53

G7 calls on Russia and North Korea to 'cease illegal arms transfers'

LBCI
World News
06:41

Kremlin: Trump's trial shows that White House 'excludes its political opponents'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-10

Honoring Pascal Sleiman: The final journey from Dora to Jbeil

LBCI
World News
01:43

Police officer among three killed in Minneapolis shooting

LBCI
World News
01:01

US State Department official resigns, says US report on Gaza's war inaccurate

LBCI
World News
01:19

China will not join Swiss peace conference on Ukraine, Reuters sources say

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
11:37

Israeli defense minister visits border, vows to target Hezbollah despite casualties

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:32

Israeli strike injures several in southern Lebanon's Houla

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:15

Israel has not yet responded to French Lebanon proposals, French ministry states

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Senior adviser Hochstein sees path to Israel-Lebanon land border agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Mechanical inspection fees now accepted at money transfer companies in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
00:28

Donald Trump becomes first US president convicted of a crime

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:15

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:49

Hamas willing to reach 'complete agreement' including hostages & prisoners exchange deal if Israel halts war: Statement

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More