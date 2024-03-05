Ukrainian sea drones damage Russian Black Sea fleet patrol ship near Crimea

World News
2024-03-05 | 02:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukrainian sea drones damage Russian Black Sea fleet patrol ship near Crimea
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Ukrainian sea drones damage Russian Black Sea fleet patrol ship near Crimea

Ukrainian sea drones damaged a Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol ship off occupied Crimea, Ukrainian military intelligence said on Tuesday.

The intelligence agency said on the Telegram messaging app that its special unit, Group 13, attacked the Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol ship Sergey Kotov near the Kerch Strait.

"As a result of a strike by Magura V5 maritime drones, the Russian ship Project 22160 Sergey Kotov sustained damage to the stern, starboard, and port sides," it said. The message added that the ship was worth about $65 million.

Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, said on Telegram on Tuesday that "The Russian Black Sea Fleet is a symbol of occupation. It cannot be in the Ukrainian Crimea," in an apparent reference to the attack.

Train traffic was temporarily stopped on the bridge linking the Crimean peninsula to the Russian mainland, according to the Telegram channel of a Russia-installed official in Crimea.

Highway traffic was also suspended for several hours before reopening just before 0700 GMT, according to the Telegram channel of the Russian-installed administration managing the bridge.

Reuters was unable to verify the reports. The Russian defense ministry did not immediately replied to a Reuters request for comment.

Ukrainian military said last month it had destroyed a Russian landing warship near Crimea in an operation with naval drones that breached the vessel's port side and caused it to sink.

Reuters
 

World News

Ukraine

Russia

Fleet

Black Sea

Crimea

Ship

LBCI Next
Five killed after small plane crashes in Nashville, USA
Trump wins North Dakota caucus
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-12-26

Putin informed of 'damage' to a Russian ship targeted by Ukraine in Crimea

LBCI
World News
2023-12-28

Ukraine says cargo ship hits mine in Black Sea, two people injured

LBCI
World News
2023-12-26

Ukraine announces destruction of Russian navy vessel in Crimea

LBCI
World News
05:56

EU seeks to enhance its defense two years after Russian invasion of Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:06

Blinken: Washington urges Hamas to accept 'immediate ceasefire' with Israel

LBCI
World News
08:21

Russia and China considering putting nuclear power unit on the Moon: RIA

LBCI
World News
06:19

Macron calls on Ukraine's allies from Prague not to be 'cowards'

LBCI
World News
05:58

Container group MSC says its ship hit by missile sailing to Djibouti

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:04

Hezbollah's guided missile hits Merkava tank: Crew suffers losses

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

Wazzani plains hit by over 15 shells: NNA reports

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:33

Hochstein's visit to Beirut: Security measures, de-escalation, and Resolution 1701 implementation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-25

Presidential file: Qatar's special envoy discusses Lebanese presidential crisis in recent Beirut visit

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:58

Hezbollah retaliates against Israeli assault on civil defence center

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50

NNA: Israeli warplanes flew over Keserwan at low altitude

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:46

US envoy's message in Beirut: War or peace, Lebanon's choice

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:16

Israeli strike kills three Lebanese rescue workers from force affiliated with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:17

Latest update: Missiles fired from southern Lebanon, Israeli strike in Seddiqine

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:25

Israeli strike hits Islamic Health Authority center in Odaisseh, ambulance teams rush to scene

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:21

Unrest along the border: Hezbollah thwarts Israeli infiltration operations

LBCI
Middle East News
12:03

Al Jazeera: Sirens sound in 10 towns in the Galilee panhandle following suspicion of a drone infiltration from Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More