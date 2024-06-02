Trump warns that prison sentence could be a 'turning point' for his supporters

Former US President Donald Trump, who was convicted by a New York jury this week, stated in an interview broadcast on Sunday that a prison sentence could be a "turning point" for his supporters.



In an interview with Fox News, the Republican candidate for the November presidential elections warned that a prison sentence "would be difficult for the public to accept," adding, "You know, at a certain point, there's a turning point."



After six weeks of sessions in Manhattan court, the jury found Donald Trump guilty of all 34 charges against him in a case involving the falsification of financial records at the end of 2016 to conceal a payment made to silence former porn actress Stormy Daniels about a sexual encounter in 2006.



Trump continues to deny the affair.



The Republican candidate for the November 2024 elections is now the first former U.S. president to be criminally convicted.



AFP