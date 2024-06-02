Zelenskyy meets with heads of state in Singapore and rallies support for a summit on Ukraine

2024-06-02 | 03:51

3min


Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy told the Shangri-La Dialogue on Sunday that diplomacy - in the form of a peace summit later this month - was the best way to end a "cruel war" that has killed thousands in his country since 2022.

In an address at the security conference in Singapore, Zelenskyy said 106 countries and organizations had signed on for the peace summit in Switzerland, but noted it was disappointing that some world leaders had not yet offered their support. Russia was trying to disrupt the peace efforts, he said.

"We are convinced that our world wants to be united and be capable of acting in complete harmony," Zelenskyy said.

He later told a news conference that he was not able to meet the Chinese delegation at the conference and was disappointed that Beijing would not attend the summit.

"China, unfortunately ... is working for countries not to come to the peace summit," he said.

In an address to delegates on Sunday, Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun said his country had been careful not to support either Russia or Ukraine.

"On the Ukraine crisis, China has been promoting peace talks with a responsible attitude," Dong said. "We have never provided weapons to either party of the conflict. We have put strict controls on exports of dual-use items, and have never done anything to fan the flames. We stand firmly on the side of peace and dialogue."

Zelenskyy thanked countries, including the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands, for their military assistance, particularly with air defense systems. Zelenskyy cited a Russian attack on Sunday with nearly 100 missiles - something he said had happened hundreds of times - and noted: "No country could handle this alone."

He later said that although he was grateful to the US for allowing Kyiv to use US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) to fire across the Russian border in the Kharkiv region, it was not enough.

He said Russia was using many airfields to launch attacks on Ukraine "knowing that Ukraine will not fire back because it has no responding systems and no permissions".

Zelenskyy and his defense minister, Rustem Umerov, held talks with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for more than an hour on Sunday on the sidelines of the conference before his speech.

Reuters

