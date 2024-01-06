Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday discussed the war and humanitarian crisis in Gaza and Sweden's NATO accession process, Fidan's ministry said.



Blinken held some two hours of talks with Fidan in Istanbul. A US official said he was now meeting President Tayyip Erdogan at the start of a trip aimed at calming tensions that have spiked since Israel's war with Hamas began in October.



