Blinken continues his regional tour in Jordan to discuss the Gaza war
World News
2024-01-07 | 02:11
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Blinken continues his regional tour in Jordan to discuss the Gaza war
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken continues his intensive tour in the Middle East on Sunday in Jordan, calling for avoiding the escalation of the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Blinken arrived in Amman late on Saturday after stops in Turkey and Greece. It is scheduled for him to hold talks on Sunday with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi and King Abdullah II and to visit a center of the World Food Programme in the capital, according to an official in the accompanying delegation.
On Saturday evening at Chania International Airport on the Greek island of Crete, Blinken said, "We must ensure that the conflict in Gaza, where the war has entered its fourth month, does not escalate."
He added, "One of the real concerns is the borders between Israel and Lebanon, and we want to do everything possible to ensure that the situation does not escalate."
Blinken pointed out that "many of the conversations we will have in the coming days with all our allies and partners will revolve around the measures they can take using their influence and relationships to ensure that this conflict does not escalate."
He emphasized the "vital role" that Turkey can play in this regard following his talks in Istanbul with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Blinken stressed the "need to prevent the expansion of the conflict, increase humanitarian aid, reduce civilian casualties, work towards a lasting regional peace, and make progress towards the establishment of a Palestinian state."
Expectations regarding the "day after" the end of the war in Gaza, including the reconstruction and administration of the Strip, are also expected to be part of the discussions Blinken will have with his Arab partners, who emphasize that the priority is a permanent ceasefire.
After Jordan, Blinken will head to Qatar, which played the role of a mediator in a truce between Israel and Hamas in late November, allowing the release of hostages from Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.
Blinken will conclude his day in Abu Dhabi before heading to Saudi Arabia on Monday, then to Israel, where he expects talks he confirmed "will not be easy."
AFP
