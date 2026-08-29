Nepal flood death toll rises to 675: Disaster authority

World News
29-08-2026 | 08:39
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Nepal flood death toll rises to 675: Disaster authority
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Nepal flood death toll rises to 675: Disaster authority

Devastating floods near the border with China this week have killed at least 675 people in Nepal, its disaster authority said on Saturday.

Chinese state media earlier confirmed seven dead in Tibet following Wednesday's disaster, taking the total killed to 682.



AFP
 

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