News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
24
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
24
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Greece delivers second military aid shipment to Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
29-08-2026 | 10:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Greece delivers second military aid shipment to Lebanese Army
The Lebanese Army on Saturday received the second shipment of a Greek military aid package at the Port of Beirut, consisting of 13 M113 armored personnel carriers and 10 trucks.
The handover, which took place on August 29, was attended by Ignatios Papadimitriou, head of the consular section at the Greek Embassy in Lebanon, Greek military attaché Col. Nikolaos Salpingidis and several Lebanese army officers.
The first shipment of the Greek donation was delivered on January 16, 2026.
The aid is part of Greece’s efforts to support the Lebanese military and strengthen its operational capabilities amid the security and other challenges facing Lebanon.
The initiative also reflects the longstanding cooperation between the Lebanese and Greek armed forces and underscores Greece’s commitment to continuing its support for the Lebanese army, which plays a key role in maintaining security and stability in the country.
Lebanon News
Greece
Military
Aid
Shipment
Lebanese Army
Next
War-damaged buildings in Beirut's southern suburbs face new threat from winter
UNIFIL mandate nears end: UN Security Council weighs future of Lebanon peacekeeping mission
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-24
Ambassador Simon Karam to join second day of Lebanese-Israeli military talks
Lebanon News
2026-06-24
Ambassador Simon Karam to join second day of Lebanese-Israeli military talks
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-10
US military delegation to meet Lebanese Army chief to discuss southern Lebanon measures: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
2026-07-10
US military delegation to meet Lebanese Army chief to discuss southern Lebanon measures: LBCI sources
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-08
Italian UNIFIL contingent delivers humanitarian aid to displaced families in Tyre area
Lebanon News
2026-06-08
Italian UNIFIL contingent delivers humanitarian aid to displaced families in Tyre area
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-26
Lebanese Army Commander visits Italy to discuss military cooperation and post-UNIFIL role
Lebanon News
2026-08-26
Lebanese Army Commander visits Italy to discuss military cooperation and post-UNIFIL role
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
War-damaged buildings in Beirut's southern suburbs face new threat from winter
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
War-damaged buildings in Beirut's southern suburbs face new threat from winter
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-28
UNIFIL mandate nears end: UN Security Council weighs future of Lebanon peacekeeping mission
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-28
UNIFIL mandate nears end: UN Security Council weighs future of Lebanon peacekeeping mission
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-28
President Aoun takes part in blood donation campaign
Lebanon News
2026-08-28
President Aoun takes part in blood donation campaign
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-08-28
Lebanon fuel prices rise, gas canister price drops
Lebanon Economy
2026-08-28
Lebanon fuel prices rise, gas canister price drops
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-14
International mediation targets ceasefire as Israel-Lebanon talks loom
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-14
International mediation targets ceasefire as Israel-Lebanon talks loom
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-25
Israel warns Syria from occupied Golan as calls grow to resume talks with Damascus
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-25
Israel warns Syria from occupied Golan as calls grow to resume talks with Damascus
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-07
Pope Leo XIV renews Archbishop Soueif’s appointment to Vatican dicastery for human development
Lebanon News
2026-08-07
Pope Leo XIV renews Archbishop Soueif’s appointment to Vatican dicastery for human development
0
World News
2026-06-16
US-Iran deal to be signed at Switzerland's Burgenstock resort Friday: Bern
World News
2026-06-16
US-Iran deal to be signed at Switzerland's Burgenstock resort Friday: Bern
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
War-damaged buildings in Beirut's southern suburbs face new threat from winter
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
War-damaged buildings in Beirut's southern suburbs face new threat from winter
2
Lebanon News
10:19
Greece delivers second military aid shipment to Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
10:19
Greece delivers second military aid shipment to Lebanese Army
3
World News
05:41
Nepal's flood damage may cost up to a tenth of economy to rebuild
World News
05:41
Nepal's flood damage may cost up to a tenth of economy to rebuild
4
World News
08:39
Nepal flood death toll rises to 675: Disaster authority
World News
08:39
Nepal flood death toll rises to 675: Disaster authority
5
World News
07:04
Zelensky says 'ammunition cannot be stored near homes', after depot blast kills 27
World News
07:04
Zelensky says 'ammunition cannot be stored near homes', after depot blast kills 27
6
World News
06:01
At least 27 dead after Russian strike on warehouse near Kyiv
World News
06:01
At least 27 dead after Russian strike on warehouse near Kyiv
7
Middle East News
12:29
Israeli settlers stage new attack on home in West Bank's Qusra, witnesses say
Middle East News
12:29
Israeli settlers stage new attack on home in West Bank's Qusra, witnesses say
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More