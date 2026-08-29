Greece delivers second military aid shipment to Lebanese Army

Lebanon News
29-08-2026 | 10:19
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Greece delivers second military aid shipment to Lebanese Army
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Greece delivers second military aid shipment to Lebanese Army

The Lebanese Army on Saturday received the second shipment of a Greek military aid package at the Port of Beirut, consisting of 13 M113 armored personnel carriers and 10 trucks.

The handover, which took place on August 29, was attended by Ignatios Papadimitriou, head of the consular section at the Greek Embassy in Lebanon, Greek military attaché Col. Nikolaos Salpingidis and several Lebanese army officers.

The first shipment of the Greek donation was delivered on January 16, 2026.

The aid is part of Greece’s efforts to support the Lebanese military and strengthen its operational capabilities amid the security and other challenges facing Lebanon.

The initiative also reflects the longstanding cooperation between the Lebanese and Greek armed forces and underscores Greece’s commitment to continuing its support for the Lebanese army, which plays a key role in maintaining security and stability in the country.

Lebanon News

Greece

Military

Aid

Shipment

Lebanese Army

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