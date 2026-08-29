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War-damaged buildings in Beirut's southern suburbs face new threat from winter
News Bulletin Reports
29-08-2026 | 12:50
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War-damaged buildings in Beirut's southern suburbs face new threat from winter
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The effects of war continue to shape daily life for residents of Beirut’s southern suburbs, where buildings damaged by months of Israeli bombardment now face a new threat from severe weather.
The southern suburbs were repeatedly hit by Israeli strikes during the war. Now, deteriorating structures could become vulnerable to collapse if strong winds and heavy rain hit the area.
Weather forecasters have warned of strong winds and heavy rainfall beginning Saturday night, prompting several municipalities in the southern suburbs to warn residents not to approach damaged buildings.
Despite the warnings, some residents have continued to work and remain at their businesses, saying they have little choice but to risk entering structures that could be unsafe.
In Beirut and Mount Lebanon, including the southern suburbs, 71 buildings were partially destroyed during the war, while another 205 are undergoing reinforcement and rehabilitation. These buildings are the main focus of the current warnings over the possibility that sections could collapse.
Although life has gradually returned to the southern suburbs following the ceasefire, the damaged buildings remain a reminder of the months of bombardment that forced hundreds of residents from their homes.
With winter approaching, residents and local authorities are calling on the relevant ministries to take concrete action to secure damaged structures and prevent a new humanitarian disaster caused by extreme weather.
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