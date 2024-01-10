China Suspends Embassy Activities in Ecuador Due to Violence

2024-01-10 | 01:12
China Suspends Embassy Activities in Ecuador Due to Violence
China Suspends Embassy Activities in Ecuador Due to Violence

Beijing announced on Wednesday that it has suspended the consular activities of its embassy in Quito, as well as its consular activities, following the declaration by Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa of an 'armed internal conflict' in the country.

The Chinese embassy in Quito stated in a statement in Spanish, posted on the social media platform Weibo, that the resumption of these suspended activities "will be announced to the public at an appropriate time."

At least ten people, including two police officers, have been killed in the ongoing war between security forces and the army in Ecuador against drug cartels since Noboa declared a state of emergency on Monday, according to preliminary figures released by the police on Tuesday evening.
 
 
 
