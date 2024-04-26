News
China describes German accusations of espionage as 'pure fabrication'
World News
2024-04-26 | 04:19
China describes German accusations of espionage as 'pure fabrication'
Beijing asserted on Friday that Berlin's accusations of espionage, following the arrest of four people in Germany suspected of working for Chinese intelligence, are 'pure fabrications.'
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that the "so-called Chinese espionage case is pure fabrication."
He added that "China has taken strong steps with the German side regarding Germany's groundless accusations."
AFP
World News
China
Espionage
Germany
Accusations
Arrest
