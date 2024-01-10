China Asserts Unyielding Stance on Taiwan During Talks with US Officials

Beijing announced on Wednesday that senior Chinese military officials informed their US counterparts during talks in Washington that their country will 'never compromise' on the Taiwan issue. They also demanded the cessation of what they deemed as 'provocative' US actions in the South China Sea.



The Chinese Ministry of Defense stated in a statement released after the talks held on Monday and Tuesday that 'China will never compromise or retreat on the Taiwan issue.' Additionally, they urged the United States to 'stop arming Taiwan,' an island that China considers an integral part of its territory and vows to reclaim, even if it requires the use of force."

AFP