White House: 'We warned' Iran in light of its threats to Israel

World News
2024-04-11 | 15:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
White House: &#39;We warned&#39; Iran in light of its threats to Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
White House: 'We warned' Iran in light of its threats to Israel

The White House confirmed on Thursday that it 'warned' Iran after President Joe Biden stated that Tehran threatened to launch an attack on Israel following an airstrike that destroyed the Iranian consulate building in Damascus.

Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing, 'We have warned Iran,' following Biden's reaffirmation of his 'steadfast' support for the state of Israel against any Iranian attack.

AFP

World News

White House

Iran

Israel

Threat

Attack

Damascus

Consulate

LBCI Next
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declares: 'Now is the time to be more prepared for war'
Zelenskyy says Russia launched over 40 missiles and 40 drones at Ukraine overnight
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-10

Khamenei: Israel must be punished for attacking Iranian consulate in Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-08

Hezbollah's Nasrallah: The targeting of Iranian consulate by Israel is one of the most significant attacks in Syria in years

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-06

Iranian army's Chief of Staff says attack on consulate in Damascus is a 'crazy step'

LBCI
World News
2024-04-02

Kremlin says Israeli attack on Iranian consulate is 'act of aggression'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:56

Beijing asserts 'legality' of South China Sea activities post US-Philippines-Japan summit

LBCI
World News
03:50

Vietnamese tycoon sentenced to death in $12.5 billion fraud case

LBCI
World News
03:45

Three teenagers detained in Germany for allegedly planning terrorist attack

LBCI
Middle East News
02:57

Israeli man pleads not guilty to firearms crimes in Malaysia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-24

One hundred days of Sudan’s war and children are the victims

LBCI
World News
03:50

Vietnamese tycoon sentenced to death in $12.5 billion fraud case

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Lebanese Travel Surge: Shifting Holiday Destinations Amid Economic Changes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-11

Russia warns citizens against traveling to Lebanon, Israel, and Palestine: Spokesperson

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Lebanon's Interior Minister advocates law enforcement, rejects hostility towards Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

RSF urges international pressure on Israel over Issam Abdallah's death in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:24

US-Backed Settlement: Navigating Lebanon-Israel Border Tensions and Hezbollah's Role

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Lebanese Travel Surge: Shifting Holiday Destinations Amid Economic Changes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:34

Russian Ministry Urges Caution for Citizens Traveling to Middle East Amid Regional Tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Israel Heightens Readiness Amid Rising Tensions with Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
00:03

Iran aims to contain fallout in Israel response, 'will not be hasty'

LBCI
Middle East News
00:41

US CENTCOM destroys anti-ship ballistic missile in Red Sea

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More