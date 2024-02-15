News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Israeli attack on Nabatieh: LBCI sources reveal preliminary toll: Six martyrs and 11 wounded
Lebanon News
2024-02-15 | 01:18
Israeli attack on Nabatieh: LBCI sources reveal preliminary toll: Six martyrs and 11 wounded
LBCI sources confirm that the preliminary toll of the Israeli attack on Nabatieh until now is six martyrs whose identities have not been fully determined and 11 wounded, including a child found in the debris at Thursday dawn.
It affirmed that search operations are still ongoing.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Attack
Nabatieh
Martyrs
Wounded
