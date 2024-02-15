Israeli attack on Nabatieh: LBCI sources reveal preliminary toll: Six martyrs and 11 wounded

Israeli attack on Nabatieh: LBCI sources reveal preliminary toll: Six martyrs and 11 wounded

LBCI sources confirm that the preliminary toll of the Israeli attack on Nabatieh until now is six martyrs whose identities have not been fully determined and 11 wounded, including a child found in the debris at Thursday dawn. 

It affirmed that search operations are still ongoing.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Attack

Nabatieh

Martyrs

Wounded

