Maritime Operations Authority receives report on drone' activity in the Red Sea near Yemen

World News
2024-01-09 | 14:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Maritime Operations Authority receives report on drone&#39; activity in the Red Sea near Yemen
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Maritime Operations Authority receives report on drone' activity in the Red Sea near Yemen

The British Maritime Trade Operations (BMTO) stated on Tuesday that it has received a report about the presence of drones over the Red Sea near Yemen.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Britain

Maritime

Operations

Authority

Drone

Red Sea

Yemen

LBCI Next
6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Japan's central coast, no tsunami warning
Blinken Arrives in Israel Seeking to Prevent Escalation of Gaza Conflict
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:54

Maritime Operations Authority receives report on drone' activity in the Red Sea near Yemen

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Israel says it killed a senior Hezbollah commander

LBCI
World News
14:04

Blinken: Civilians pay a 'very high' price for the war in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
13:32

Jordan's King plans to hold a summit on Gaza with Egyptian and Palestinian presidents

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:04

Blinken: Civilians pay a 'very high' price for the war in Gaza

LBCI
World News
13:17

Shifts in US-China trade relations

LBCI
World News
13:01

Trump warns of 'chaos' in US if pursuits against him continue

LBCI
World News
11:20

Navalny returned to solitary confinement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:34

Haniyeh: The Israeli occupation will never be able to recover its prisoners until all our prisoners are released from its prisons

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-17

Youmna Gemayel warns of the danger of the European Parliament's Decision and the resettlement of Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-06

The latest on the visit of EU's Borrell to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-02

Hamas official denies to LBCI that Osama Hamdan was targeted

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:07

Lebanon in the middle of war

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Israel says it killed a senior Hezbollah commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Reuters, citing two sources in Lebanon familiar with Hezbollah: Three members of Hezbollah killed in an airstrike on their car in Ghandouriyeh

LBCI
Middle East News
05:46

Hezbollah targets Israeli base with drones in response to recent assassinations

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:22

LBCI's sources: Two missiles from an Israeli drone target a car in Ghandouriyeh, and a third missile prevents ambulances from approaching

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Avichay Adraee: Hezbollah is risking the future of the region for Hamas

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:47

Does Hochstein's mission include the Shebaa Farms?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:25

Unveiling Lebanon's rent law changes: What is at stake for 24,000 tenants?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More