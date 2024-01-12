Denmark supports bombing of Houthi targets in Yemen

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen stated in a statement on Friday that Denmark fully backs the American and British strikes against the Houthi rebels in Yemen.



Denmark is the headquarters of the major shipping company Maersk.



Last week, Denmark joined an American statement urging the Houthis to cease their attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea.



Rasmussen added, "The bill would be huge if the Houthis successfully forced international shipping to divert away from the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. Specifically, 12 percent of all civilian ships pass through this strait."



Earlier this month, the Danish shipping company Maersk announced that it would redirect the course of all container ships from the Red Sea to the Cape of Good Hope around Africa in the foreseeable future, warning customers to expect significant delays in arrival.



Reuters