Russia criticizes American and British strikes in Yemen, calls for a Security Council meeting

Russia sharply criticized the United States and Britain on Friday for carrying out military strikes in Yemen, stating that Moscow believes the actions have escalated tensions in the Middle East and demonstrated a complete disregard for international law.



Russia has also requested an urgent United Nations Security Council meeting to address this matter on Friday.



Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated, "The US airstrikes in Yemen are another example of Americans and British violating the decisions of the United Nations Security Council."



She added that the strikes demonstrated a "complete disregard for international law" and "lead to an escalation of the situation in the region."



The United States and Britain conducted airstrikes, both aerial and naval, against military targets of the Houthi rebels in Yemen in response to the movement's attacks on ships in the Red Sea. This represents a regional expansion of the conflict between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in the Gaza Strip.



The spokesperson for the Houthi rebels in Yemen stated that there is no justification for the American-British attack and emphasized that the movement, aligned with Iran, will continue targeting ships heading towards Israel.



