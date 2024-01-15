British Defense Minister regarding launching strikes against Houthis: 'We will wait and see'

British Defense Minister Grant Shapps said on Monday that Britain will "wait and see" before deciding to launch new military strikes against the Houthi rebels allied with Iran in Yemen to protect international shipping.



Shapps told Sky News in response to a question about whether Britain would carry out more strikes, "Let's wait and see what happens. It's not that we want to be involved in movements in the Red Sea. But freedom of navigation is ultimately an international right."



Reuters